Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E
1725 Ashmoor Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1725 Ashmoor Drive East, Mobile County, AL 36695
Second Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice brick home near Grelot and Cody Roads! Brick 4/2 with double garage, open floor plan, spacious rooms, large master suite with walk-in closets, shower and tub. Pets negotiable. No smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have any available units?
1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mobile County, AL
.
What amenities does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have?
Some of 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E is pet friendly.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
