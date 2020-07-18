Very nice brick home in Hutchens/Causey/Baker school districts. Vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, double garage, walk-in closets, large fenced yard, fireplace, and neutral colors. No Section 8. No smoking. Pets Negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have any available units?
13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile County, AL.
What amenities does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13235 OAK FORGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.