Apartment List
/
AL
/
minor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Minor, AL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
3001 Highland Drive
3001 Highland Drive, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Minor
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
936 Keystone Circle
936 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1952 sqft
Enter into a grand living and dining space with a sunken living room, wood slatted ceiling, and direct access to the fenced in back porch, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has been updated with all black appliances, and a rock faced back-splash.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
2301 24th Street Ensley
2301 24 St Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1289 sqft
Coming Soon! - Welcome Home to 2301 24th Street Ensley! This 3BR/1BA home has just been painted and features nice high ceilings and a great front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
5309 Court I
5309 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5309 Court I - Welcome Home to 5309 Court I! This great 2BR/1BA home has a fresh modern paint job, new carpet, kitchen with ample counter space, beautiful flooring, covered front porch, and yard space for backyard BBQ`s.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4232 Terrace S
4232 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$699
4232 Terrace S - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Hardwoods! Large rooms! CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5835657)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Cypress Avenue
325 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1160 sqft
325 Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 1930's 3 Bedroom Cottage in Mulga, Ala.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4724 Terrace R
4724 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Hillcrest Trace
3100 Hillcrest Trace, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3100 Hillcrest Trace Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Adamsville - This is a home in the Hillcrest Highlands subdivision in Adamsville. It features 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. It has a large, wrap-around, covered front porch.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5325 Washburn Dr
5325 Washburn Drive, Adamsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,130
1800 sqft
This property located in Adamsville with 5 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout! It has a garage, a car port,a storage building, a covered porch, a Fully Fenced Yard and a Flat lot! Call us TODAY

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5216 Henderson Rd
5216 Henderson Road, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1288 sqft
Precious home in the Adamsville area with 3BR, 1BA, dining area, large laundry, covered front porch and fenced backyard! Newly renovated with new flooring, new granite counters, lovely fixtures and more! Call us today to schedule a tour! 205-410-8785

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
5504 Terrace J
5504 Terrace J, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Check out this well kept 2 bed 1 bath home in the Ensley area. This all-electric home features hardwood floors in the living room and nice clean carpet in both bedrooms. No appliances included. There's an open shed for storage in the backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4724 Ave R
4724 Avenue R, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1554 sqft
Completely renovated home for rent!!! Wow is the first thing that will come to mind when you enter this amazing home! If you are looking for an open floorpan, this is the one! Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors are just a few of the

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Minor, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Minor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Minor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMinor Apartments with BalconiesMinor Apartments with Garages
Minor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinor Apartments with Parking
Minor Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinor Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, AL
Grayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus