Minor, AL
3322 Bonds Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

3322 Bonds Avenue

3322 Bonds Avenue · (205) 433-0170
Location

3322 Bonds Avenue, Minor, AL 35224
Sherman Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,020

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome to this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in Birmingham. You'll enjoy a master suite with a bathroom, vanity, dual sinks, casual living room with carpeting, accessible kitchen with double sinks, solid-surface countertops, appliances included, electric range, convenient laundry.
Apply today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have any available units?
3322 Bonds Avenue has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3322 Bonds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Bonds Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Bonds Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Bonds Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue offer parking?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have a pool?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Bonds Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Bonds Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
