Minor, AL
3001 Highland Drive
3001 Highland Drive

3001 Highland Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

3001 Highland Drive, Minor, AL 35224
Sherman Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

*This home qualifies for Section 8

Spend your afternoons relaxing on this adorable front porch! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features stainless steel appliances, a massive master bedroom it's like two rooms in one. There is a large back yard that's perfect for entertaining!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

