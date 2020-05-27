All apartments in Millbrook
645 McKeithen Place
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:36 PM

645 McKeithen Place

645 Mckeithen Place · (866) 500-7064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL 36054

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it's gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit resihome.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted. Want to tour this home NOW? Get on-demand access using our self showing option. Simply visit the home, follow the directions to access, and tour instantly!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 McKeithen Place have any available units?
645 McKeithen Place has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 645 McKeithen Place currently offering any rent specials?
645 McKeithen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 McKeithen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 McKeithen Place is pet friendly.
Does 645 McKeithen Place offer parking?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not offer parking.
Does 645 McKeithen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 McKeithen Place have a pool?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not have a pool.
Does 645 McKeithen Place have accessible units?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 645 McKeithen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 McKeithen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 McKeithen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
