Home
/
Millbrook, AL
/
394 Gardenia Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL 36054
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet.
(RLNE2865610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 394 Gardenia Road have any available units?
394 Gardenia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Millbrook, AL
.
Is 394 Gardenia Road currently offering any rent specials?
394 Gardenia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Gardenia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Gardenia Road is pet friendly.
Does 394 Gardenia Road offer parking?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not offer parking.
Does 394 Gardenia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Gardenia Road have a pool?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not have a pool.
Does 394 Gardenia Road have accessible units?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Gardenia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Gardenia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Gardenia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
