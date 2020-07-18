All apartments in Midfield
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

808 7th Ave

808 7th Avenue ·
Location

808 7th Avenue, Midfield, AL 35228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 808 7th Ave!
This 3bedroom/1bath home is not only charming but is larger than it appears. Hardwood flooring through-out, living room, arch entrance to dining-room adjacent to kitchen, kitchen has open flow with stone counter-tops and amble cabinet space, separate washer /dryer area, and plenty of backyard space.
To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 7th Ave have any available units?
808 7th Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
808 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 808 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midfield.
Does 808 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 808 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 808 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 808 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 808 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 808 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 808 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 7th Ave has units with air conditioning.
