Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcome home to 808 7th Ave!

This 3bedroom/1bath home is not only charming but is larger than it appears. Hardwood flooring through-out, living room, arch entrance to dining-room adjacent to kitchen, kitchen has open flow with stone counter-tops and amble cabinet space, separate washer /dryer area, and plenty of backyard space.

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106