2 bedroom apartments
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, AL
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 08/03/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! COMING SOON! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
51 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1213 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
1916 Stone Brook Lane
1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
1916 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane! This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland.
1 Unit Available
209 Barristers Court
209 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view! Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
7 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$870
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$913
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
77 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1084 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
4 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
37 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1150 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1470 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
