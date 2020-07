Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Rental Home in North Shelby County's Windchase Neighborhood. This is located in the Inverness area.You will love the Chef's Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Tile counters & Back Splash, Eating Area and Built-in Microwave. Hardwoods throughout main-level. All of the Oversized Bedrooms are on 2nd Level. There is a huge Deck that overlooks the Gigantic Backyard. Fantastic location, close to everything!