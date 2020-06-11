All apartments in Marshall County
80 Creekwood Court, Unit D
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

80 Creekwood Court, Unit D

80 Creekwood Ct · (256) 822-4474
Location

80 Creekwood Ct, Marshall County, AL 35175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Cherokee Ridge Golf Community -- Very nice unit with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas fireplace and 2 master bathrooms. Includes use of pool, tennis courts, golf course (pay per round), ponds and exercise room. Gated community with walking paths through neighborhood. Additional recreation fee of $100 per month for use of everything except golf course, which has separate fees.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

