80 Creekwood Court, Unit D

Amenities
Cherokee Ridge Golf Community -- Very nice unit with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas fireplace and 2 master bathrooms. Includes use of pool, tennis courts, golf course (pay per round), ponds and exercise room. Gated community with walking paths through neighborhood. Additional recreation fee of $100 per month for use of everything except golf course, which has separate fees.
