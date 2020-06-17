All apartments in Margaret
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

694 South Hillcrest Road

694 S Hillcrest Rd · (205) 433-0170
Location

694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

From the moment you pull into the drive, you'll know you're home! This gigantic 4 bedroom / 3 bath home features a open kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge deck that's great for entertaining that will "WOW" you! This home also has a eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have any available units?
694 South Hillcrest Road has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 694 South Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
694 South Hillcrest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 South Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 South Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road offer parking?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 South Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 South Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
