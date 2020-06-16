All apartments in Margaret
588 Kincaid Cove Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

588 Kincaid Cove Lane

588 Kincaid Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

588 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL 35120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Odenveille features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Screened-In Patio, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have any available units?
588 Kincaid Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margaret, AL.
What amenities does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have?
Some of 588 Kincaid Cove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Kincaid Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
588 Kincaid Cove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Kincaid Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does offer parking.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
