Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1142249 to view more pictures of this property. Totally Updated 3 Bed & 2 Bath House. Freshly Painted with New Flooring in Family Room, Kitchen, and Bathrooms. Huge Fenced Backyard with Deck. Home Is Located In Established Neighborhood And Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Restaurants, and More! Don't Miss Out On This One!!!