Home
/
Madison County, AL
/
206 Condah Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM
Find Out More
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 Condah Court
206 Condah Ct
·
(402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
206 Condah Ct, Madison County, AL 35750
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rently
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$1,425
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 206 Condah Court have any available units?
206 Condah Court has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 206 Condah Court currently offering any rent specials?
206 Condah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Condah Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Condah Court is pet friendly.
Does 206 Condah Court offer parking?
No, 206 Condah Court does not offer parking.
Does 206 Condah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Condah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Condah Court have a pool?
No, 206 Condah Court does not have a pool.
Does 206 Condah Court have accessible units?
No, 206 Condah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Condah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Condah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Condah Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Condah Court does not have units with air conditioning.
