Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:40 AM

152 Bayside Lane

152 Bayside Lane · (256) 570-5860
Location

152 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL 35773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, garage, and a large fenced in backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Bayside Lane have any available units?
152 Bayside Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 152 Bayside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
152 Bayside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Bayside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Bayside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 152 Bayside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 152 Bayside Lane offers parking.
Does 152 Bayside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Bayside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Bayside Lane have a pool?
No, 152 Bayside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 152 Bayside Lane have accessible units?
No, 152 Bayside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Bayside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Bayside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Bayside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Bayside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
