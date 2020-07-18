116 UPLAND CIRCLE

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with large rooms, great closets, new fixtures and fresh paint, fantastic open floor plan, wonderful privacy fenced back yard. Come see this great home, two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
