Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lookout Mountain
Find more places like 148 Fox Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lookout Mountain, AL
/
148 Fox Run
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Fox Run
148 Fox Run Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
148 Fox Run Road, Lookout Mountain, AL 35904
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Located near Tuscaloosa Academy. Newly remodeled kitchen.
(RLNE5848630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Fox Run have any available units?
148 Fox Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lookout Mountain, AL
.
What amenities does 148 Fox Run have?
Some of 148 Fox Run's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 148 Fox Run currently offering any rent specials?
148 Fox Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Fox Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Fox Run is pet friendly.
Does 148 Fox Run offer parking?
No, 148 Fox Run does not offer parking.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Fox Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Fox Run have a pool?
No, 148 Fox Run does not have a pool.
Does 148 Fox Run have accessible units?
No, 148 Fox Run does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Fox Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 Fox Run has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, AL
Huntsville, AL
Pell City, AL
Moody, AL
Margaret, AL
Gadsden, AL
Talladega, AL
Lincoln, AL
Oxford, AL
Rome, GA
Jacksonville, AL
Trussville, AL
Anniston, AL
Pinson, AL
Clay, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Oakwood University