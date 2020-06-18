All apartments in Lookout Mountain
148 Fox Run

148 Fox Run Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

148 Fox Run Road, Lookout Mountain, AL 35904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Located near Tuscaloosa Academy. Newly remodeled kitchen.

(RLNE5848630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Fox Run have any available units?
148 Fox Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lookout Mountain, AL.
What amenities does 148 Fox Run have?
Some of 148 Fox Run's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Fox Run currently offering any rent specials?
148 Fox Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Fox Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Fox Run is pet friendly.
Does 148 Fox Run offer parking?
No, 148 Fox Run does not offer parking.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Fox Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Fox Run have a pool?
No, 148 Fox Run does not have a pool.
Does 148 Fox Run have accessible units?
No, 148 Fox Run does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Fox Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Fox Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 Fox Run has units with air conditioning.
