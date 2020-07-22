Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, AL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1538 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$977
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lincoln, AL

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lincoln could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

