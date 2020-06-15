All apartments in Lake View
Find more places like 13362 Michael Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake View, AL
/
13362 Michael Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

13362 Michael Drive

13362 Michael Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13362 Michael Dr, Lake View, AL 35111

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Wow! This newly renovated home in Lakeview has everything you need! With 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, there is space for everyone! Enjoy a two car garage and a fenced-in backyard.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13362 Michael Drive have any available units?
13362 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake View, AL.
Is 13362 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13362 Michael Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13362 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13362 Michael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13362 Michael Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13362 Michael Drive does offer parking.
Does 13362 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13362 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13362 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 13362 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13362 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 13362 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13362 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13362 Michael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13362 Michael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13362 Michael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALHueytown, ALHelena, ALMidfield, ALAdamsville, ALForestdale, ALCalera, AL
Graysville, ALNorthport, ALFultondale, ALBrook Highland, ALIrondale, ALJasper, ALMoundville, ALCenter Point, ALTrussville, ALPinson, ALWarrior, ALGrayson Valley, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University