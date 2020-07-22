Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Kimberly, AL with hardwood floors

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 5 miles of Kimberly

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8368 Country Circle
8368 Country Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1402 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2508 Warrior Trafford Rd
2508 Warrior - Trafford Road, Trafford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1637 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Trafford, with 4 beds, 2 bath,granite counters, luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, a FULLY Fenced Yard and a flat lot!

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2448 1st St
2448 1st Street, Trafford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
This property located in Trafford with 3 beds, 2 bath and newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A storage building, a covered porch and a fully fenced yard!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
3626 Woody Ln
3626 Woody Lane, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful 2BR/1BA house in Pinson! Enjoy the outdoors from one of the two great decks! The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and has lots of cabinet space! New flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware and more! Call
Results within 10 miles of Kimberly
Verified

Last updated July 23
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
9302 Marsh Mountain Road
9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2525 7th Street NE
2525 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1358 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Move-in Ready - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quickly!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
605 Country View Dr
605 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1398 sqft
Looking for a wonderful place to stay?? Search no more cause this wonderful property located in Birmingham with 3 beds, 2 bath is perfect for you!! This home is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring!! and the most exciting

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3609 Pinson Heights Cir
3609 Pinson Heights Circle, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2026 sqft
This house will go FAST!!! It features 4 bedrooms / 2 full bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage and unfinished basement area for extra storage! There is a Gorgeous deck off the back and a HUGE fenced in back yard with a beautiful view! This home has

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2245 3rd St NE
2245 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.

Last updated March 10
1 Unit Available
Bridlewood
1654 6th Street Northwest
1654 6th Street Northwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2076 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! Hard wood floors welcome you into a spacious living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kimberly, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kimberly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

