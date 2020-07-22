Apartment List
/
AL
/
kimberly
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:42 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Kimberly, AL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 1 mile of Kimberly

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Trotter Court
171 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1489 sqft
New Construction 3 BR at Trotter Parc - NEW CONSTRUCTION in Trotter Parc of Morris! 3 bedroom/2 full bath home offering a spacious floor plan with designer selections and neutral colors. All kitchen appliances included.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
575 Westland Lane
575 Westland Lane, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1152 sqft
This cute house in Morris welcomes you with a covered front porch. The house has new flooring throughout. The kitchen has been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets and hardware.
Results within 5 miles of Kimberly

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
8368 Country Circle
8368 Country Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1402 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
581 Thomas Road
581 Thomas Rd, Hayden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2508 Warrior Trafford Rd
2508 Warrior - Trafford Road, Trafford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1637 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Trafford, with 4 beds, 2 bath,granite counters, luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, a FULLY Fenced Yard and a flat lot!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2448 1st St
2448 1st Street, Trafford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
This property located in Trafford with 3 beds, 2 bath and newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A storage building, a covered porch and a fully fenced yard!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
3626 Woody Ln
3626 Woody Lane, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful 2BR/1BA house in Pinson! Enjoy the outdoors from one of the two great decks! The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and has lots of cabinet space! New flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware and more! Call
Results within 10 miles of Kimberly
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$777
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1175 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
7 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1130 sqft
Welcome home!

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
405 22nd Terrace Northeast
405 22nd Terrace Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Moss Rock Circle
25 Moss Rock Circle, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Honeysuckle Drive
128 Honeysuckle Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1043 sqft
Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9302 Marsh Mountain Road
9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
375 Ridgewood Drive
375 Ridgewood Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6546 Telia Drive
6546 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1271 Railroad Drive
1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1651 sqft
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2515 Ridgewood Road
2515 Ridgewood Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1178 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kimberly, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kimberly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALPinson, ALFultondale, ALGraysville, ALClay, ALAdamsville, ALTrussville, AL
Grayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALForestdale, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALPleasant Grove, ALFairfield, ALOdenville, ALMidfield, ALHueytown, ALBessemer, ALBrook Highland, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus