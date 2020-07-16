All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:41 AM

712 Country View Court

712 Countryview Court Northeast · (205) 433-0170
Location

712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL 35215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$930

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for grilling and spacious bedrooms.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Country View Court have any available units?
712 Country View Court has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Country View Court have?
Some of 712 Country View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Country View Court currently offering any rent specials?
712 Country View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Country View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Country View Court is pet friendly.
Does 712 Country View Court offer parking?
No, 712 Country View Court does not offer parking.
Does 712 Country View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Country View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Country View Court have a pool?
No, 712 Country View Court does not have a pool.
Does 712 Country View Court have accessible units?
No, 712 Country View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Country View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Country View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Country View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Country View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
