Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

6507 Chrissy Drive

6507 Chrissy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6507 Chrissy Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home it offers,spacious bedrooms, a kitchen with all appliances, large fenced in backyard and a gigantic deck that perfect for entertaining.. Schedule your visit today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have any available units?
6507 Chrissy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, AL.
Is 6507 Chrissy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Chrissy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Chrissy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Chrissy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive offer parking?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Chrissy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6507 Chrissy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
