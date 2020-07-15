All apartments in Jefferson County
6048 Cathwick Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

6048 Cathwick Drive

6048 Cathwick Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6048 Cathwick Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this perfect brick 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home it has a driveway for off the street parking, lots of modern finishes, huge bedrooms and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Come check this home out!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have any available units?
6048 Cathwick Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6048 Cathwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Cathwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Cathwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6048 Cathwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive offer parking?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have a pool?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6048 Cathwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6048 Cathwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
