5639 Cheryl Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:42 PM

5639 Cheryl Drive

5639 Cheryl Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5639 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This 3 Bedroom Shutter Home has beautiful Spanish tile in the kitchen, all new appliances, and updated bathrooms.Come check it out today.

**This home does not qualifiy for Section 8 housing.**

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have any available units?
5639 Cheryl Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5639 Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive offer parking?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 Cheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 Cheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
