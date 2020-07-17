All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 5205 Shady Crest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
5205 Shady Crest Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

5205 Shady Crest Road

5205 Shady Crest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5205 Shady Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL 35005

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Exposed beams in the living room, Stainless appliances, rock back splash in kitchen, and renovated bathrooms are just a few of the things that make this home an amazing find!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have any available units?
5205 Shady Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, AL.
Is 5205 Shady Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Shady Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Shady Crest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 Shady Crest Road is pet friendly.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road offer parking?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have a pool?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Shady Crest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Shady Crest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy
Birmingham, AL 35244
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Highland Court
609 38th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35222

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College