Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
2118 Old Springville Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

2118 Old Springville Road

2118 Old Springville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2118 Old Springville Road, Jefferson County, AL 35215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Old Springville Road have any available units?
2118 Old Springville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, AL.
Is 2118 Old Springville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Old Springville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Old Springville Road pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road offer parking?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road have a pool?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road have accessible units?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Old Springville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Old Springville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
