1907 Reed Road Northeast

Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
Dishwasher (available during move-in)
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living, bonus, and den room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Patio
Driveway
