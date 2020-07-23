All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:40 PM

1907 Reed Road Northeast

1907 Reed Road Northeast · (205) 623-5220
Location

1907 Reed Road Northeast, Jefferson County, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
Dishwasher (available during move-in)

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living, bonus, and den room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Patio
Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have any available units?
1907 Reed Road Northeast has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have?
Some of 1907 Reed Road Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Reed Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Reed Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Reed Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Reed Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 1907 Reed Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Reed Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 1907 Reed Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1907 Reed Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Reed Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Reed Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Reed Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
