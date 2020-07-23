1907 Reed Road Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator (available during move-in)

Electric Stove (available during move-in)

Dishwasher (available during move-in)



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living, bonus, and den room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Patio

Driveway



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.