Jefferson County, AL
1725 Sam Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1725 Sam Drive

1725 Sam Drive Northeast · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Sam Drive have any available units?
1725 Sam Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Sam Drive have?
Some of 1725 Sam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Sam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Sam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Sam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Sam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Sam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Sam Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Sam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Sam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Sam Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Sam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Sam Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Sam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Sam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Sam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Sam Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Sam Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
