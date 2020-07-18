All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 1720 Sam Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
1720 Sam Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1720 Sam Drive

1720 Sam Drive Northeast · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home it has a 2 car garage for off the street parking with enough space for 3 cars, a huge new deck , a kitchen to die for with modern fixtures, and spacious bedrooms. It's a must see!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Sam Drive have any available units?
1720 Sam Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1720 Sam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Sam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Sam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Sam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Sam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Sam Drive offers parking.
Does 1720 Sam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Sam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Sam Drive have a pool?
No, 1720 Sam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Sam Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Sam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Sam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Sam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Sam Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Sam Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1720 Sam Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle
Hoover, AL 35226
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir
Hoover, AL 35216
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South
Birmingham, AL 35204
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy
Birmingham, AL 35244
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E
Birmingham, AL 35209
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr
Gardendale, AL 35071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity