Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1232 Rose Lynn Ln

1232 Rose Lynn Lane · (205) 545-8474
Location

1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL 35215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 Rose Lynn Ln · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.!!!

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
Dishwasher (available during move-in)

This home features vinyl flooring throughout the bedrooms and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the living room, and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Patio
Carport
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5612281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have any available units?
1232 Rose Lynn Ln has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have?
Some of 1232 Rose Lynn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Rose Lynn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Rose Lynn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Rose Lynn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln offers parking.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have a pool?
No, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have accessible units?
No, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Rose Lynn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Rose Lynn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
