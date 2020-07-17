1232 Rose Lynn Ln

Amenities
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.!!!
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
Dishwasher (available during move-in)
This home features vinyl flooring throughout the bedrooms and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the living room, and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Patio
Carport
Fenced Yard
