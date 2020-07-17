1232 Rose Lynn Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.!!!



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator (available during move-in)

Electric Stove (available during move-in)

Dishwasher (available during move-in)



This home features vinyl flooring throughout the bedrooms and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the living room, and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Patio

Carport

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



