All apartments in Jasper
Find more places like 1505 New Prospect Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasper, AL
/
1505 New Prospect Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1505 New Prospect Road

1505 New Prospect Road · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jasper
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1505 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL 35503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 New Prospect Road · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Brand new home in New Prospect Acres! Spacious living room, open to the dining room and kitchen - perfect for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Offering three additional bedrooms and one additional full bath.

**Interior pictures may differ slightly***

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

**Square footage is approximate**

***Tenant to verify school system ****
AL Power 800-245-2244
Water/Sewer - City of Jasper 205-221-2141
NO GAS
Trash pick up - City of Jasper 205-221-8519

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5891235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 New Prospect Road have any available units?
1505 New Prospect Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1505 New Prospect Road have?
Some of 1505 New Prospect Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 New Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
1505 New Prospect Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 New Prospect Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 New Prospect Road is pet friendly.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road offer parking?
No, 1505 New Prospect Road does not offer parking.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 New Prospect Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 1505 New Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 1505 New Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 New Prospect Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 New Prospect Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 New Prospect Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1505 New Prospect Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasper 3 BedroomsJasper Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Moody, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, AL
Pinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALDecatur, ALClay, ALNorthport, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity