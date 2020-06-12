Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AL with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Dennis Street Suite C
929 Dennis St SW, Jacksonville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
929 Dennis Street suite C - One level, furnished studio apartment with small living/bedroom combo, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, deck space with shared hot tub & grills

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Parker Place
300 Parker Pl, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
300 Parker Place - One level home in Jacksonville near the Community Center with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, open kitchen/living room floor plan with range, fridge and dishwasher, deck, fenced back yard, double tile shower in master bedroom, double

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
406 7th Avenue, NE
406 7th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
406 7th Avenue NE - One level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen with wall oven, cook top, dishwasher, fridge & pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$825
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double

1 of 4

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5305 Whisperwood Court
5305 Whisperwood Ct, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
5305 Whisperwood Court - Two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, living room, utility closet with hook-ups, small patio and electric central heat and air. (RLNE2567677)
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3069 sqft
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

