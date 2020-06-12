/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AL
315 Church Avenue, NE
315 Church Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
315 Church Avenue NE - One level town home near JSU featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge, dishwasher & microwave, laundry room with washer & dryer, central heat & air, double garage with auto openers,
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
2221 South Pelham Road
2221 Pelham Rd S, Calhoun County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
2221 South Pelham Road Available 08/14/20 2221 South Pelham Road - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
5807 Woodgate Circle
5807 Woodgate Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
5807 Woodgate Circle Available 06/22/20 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! - 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2805162)
16 Pelham Heights
16 Pelham Hts, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
16 Pelham Heights - 16 Pelham Heights No Pets Allowed (RLNE1880673)
5305 Whisperwood Court
5305 Whisperwood Ct, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
5305 Whisperwood Court - Two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, living room, utility closet with hook-ups, small patio and electric central heat and air. (RLNE2567677)
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom.
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.
1400 E. 10th Street
1400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1400 E. 10th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! A MUST SEE!! - 1400 E. 10th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE4201953)
1905 Rocky Hollow Road
1905 Rocky Hollow Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$565
1905 ROCKY HOLLOW - Great house located conveniently in Anniston. - Huge master bedroom! OFF THE ROAD PARKING, COVERED AWNING !!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2492899)
416 Leighton Avenue
416 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
416 Leighton - 416 Leighton No Pets Allowed (RLNE2288393)
103 E. 22nd Street-A
103 E 22nd St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
103 E. 22nd Street apartment A - Furnished, Victorian, second story, 1400 sq. ft. apartment with executive leasing or corporate housing packages available. Featuring 10' ceilings, ornate trim, 2 bedrooms, each with a decorative fireplace, 1.
2133 Thomas Ave.
2133 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Newly reduced price ....2133 Thomas - 2133 Thomas Ave. Anniston, AL 36207 Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application. 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 kimb@era-king.
910 East 15th Street Apartment
910 E 15th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$415
910 East 15th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!!!! - 910 East 15th Street Apartment Anniston, AL 36207 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2079046)
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.