Amenities
929 Dennis Street suite C - One level, furnished studio apartment with small living/bedroom combo, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, deck space with shared hot tub & grills included. All utilities are furnished, to include wifi and television. There is a second lockable, detached bedroom that can be included for an additional $100.00 monthly. No more than1 occupant and 1 vehicle unless 2nd bedroom is leased.
Short term lease options available, with a 1 month minimum.
No pets.
No Section 8.
