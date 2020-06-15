All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

929 Dennis Street Suite C

929 Dennis St SW · (256) 236-1188
Location

929 Dennis St SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 929 Dennis Street Suite C · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
929 Dennis Street suite C - One level, furnished studio apartment with small living/bedroom combo, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, deck space with shared hot tub & grills included. All utilities are furnished, to include wifi and television. There is a second lockable, detached bedroom that can be included for an additional $100.00 monthly. No more than1 occupant and 1 vehicle unless 2nd bedroom is leased.

Short term lease options available, with a 1 month minimum.

No pets.

No Section 8.

(RLNE5487696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have any available units?
929 Dennis Street Suite C has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have?
Some of 929 Dennis Street Suite C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Dennis Street Suite C currently offering any rent specials?
929 Dennis Street Suite C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Dennis Street Suite C pet-friendly?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C offer parking?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not offer parking.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have a pool?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not have a pool.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have accessible units?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Dennis Street Suite C have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Dennis Street Suite C does not have units with air conditioning.
