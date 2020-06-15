Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access

929 Dennis Street suite C - One level, furnished studio apartment with small living/bedroom combo, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, deck space with shared hot tub & grills included. All utilities are furnished, to include wifi and television. There is a second lockable, detached bedroom that can be included for an additional $100.00 monthly. No more than1 occupant and 1 vehicle unless 2nd bedroom is leased.



Short term lease options available, with a 1 month minimum.



No pets.



No Section 8.



