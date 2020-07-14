All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre

6854 Governors W · (256) 567-9020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL 35806

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month
Move-in Fees: $175 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions apply (no aggressive breeds) - call for details.
Parking Details: Garages available $125 each. Bridge Street parking garage parking available.
Storage Details: Storage units available $75 each.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have any available units?
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have?
Some of Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is pet friendly.
Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre offer parking?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre offers parking.
Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have a pool?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre has a pool.
Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have accessible units?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre has accessible units.
Does Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35741
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW
Huntsville, AL 35802
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir
Huntsville, AL 35806
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl
Huntsville, AL 35758
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W
Huntsville, AL 35806

Similar Pages

Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms
Huntsville Apartments with PoolHuntsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity