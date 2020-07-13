All apartments in Huntsville
6500 Walden Run Cir · (256) 579-0688
Location

6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL 35806

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
business center
hot tub
playground
Walden at Providence Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment living by providing luxury apartment amenities with all the comfort and conveniences you should expect. As a resident you also enjoy premium services, including our professional and friendly staff, 24-hour emergency maintenance service and complete access to our resident clubhouse and resort-style amenities. At Walden at Providence, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come enjoy the luxury lifestyle you deserve! Your neighborhood is here in Huntsville, AL.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight Limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-$50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have any available units?
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have?
Some of WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE currently offering any rent specials?
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE pet-friendly?
Yes, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE is pet friendly.
Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE offer parking?
Yes, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE offers parking.
Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have a pool?
Yes, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE has a pool.
Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have accessible units?
No, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE does not have accessible units.
Does WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE have units with dishwashers?
No, WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE does not have units with dishwashers.

