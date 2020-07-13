WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE.

Lease Length: 7-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight Limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-$50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.