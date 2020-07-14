All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Malibu at Martin

8003 Benaroya Ln SW · (256) 834-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G201 · Avail. Aug 8

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit G206 · Avail. Aug 7

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit Q105 · Avail. Sep 8

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A5 · Avail. Aug 16

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit B1 · Avail. Aug 20

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit V7 · Avail. Sep 8

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malibu at Martin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
parking
online portal
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule. The one and two bedroom spacious apartment homes feature white kitchens, large windows, 2 tone designer paint colors, walk-in and spacious closets with custom closet systems, washer/dryer connections, patios, and balconies. The community amenities include a pool with sundeck, resident club room with complimentary WiFi and billiards, park-like courtyard with mature shade trees, grilling areas, playground and is pet-friendly. On-site management and 24/7 online customer service is a luxury for the busy resident. The location is convenient to downtown Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, shopping, outdoor recreation, and major thoroughfares. Malibu at Martin is located in Southeast Huntsville’s highly rated school district. Stop in today and lease your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Malibu at Martin have any available units?
Malibu at Martin has 10 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Malibu at Martin have?
Some of Malibu at Martin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malibu at Martin currently offering any rent specials?
Malibu at Martin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Malibu at Martin pet-friendly?
Yes, Malibu at Martin is pet friendly.
Does Malibu at Martin offer parking?
Yes, Malibu at Martin offers parking.
Does Malibu at Martin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Malibu at Martin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Malibu at Martin have a pool?
Yes, Malibu at Martin has a pool.
Does Malibu at Martin have accessible units?
No, Malibu at Martin does not have accessible units.
Does Malibu at Martin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malibu at Martin has units with dishwashers.
