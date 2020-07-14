Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court parking online portal

Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule. The one and two bedroom spacious apartment homes feature white kitchens, large windows, 2 tone designer paint colors, walk-in and spacious closets with custom closet systems, washer/dryer connections, patios, and balconies. The community amenities include a pool with sundeck, resident club room with complimentary WiFi and billiards, park-like courtyard with mature shade trees, grilling areas, playground and is pet-friendly. On-site management and 24/7 online customer service is a luxury for the busy resident. The location is convenient to downtown Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, shopping, outdoor recreation, and major thoroughfares. Malibu at Martin is located in Southeast Huntsville’s highly rated school district. Stop in today and lease your next home!