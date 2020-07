Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park pool bbq/grill key fob access accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage bocce court business center car charging coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Capital Park at Seventy-Two West apartment community is located in the high-tech corridor of Huntsville, Alabama. At Capital Park choose between 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes loaded with high tech upgrades and designed for today's lifestyle - all for a great price. With tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by, you'll never have a dull evening. Capital Park luxury apartments feature designer kitchens with large pantries, wine racks, and stainless steel appliance package, in-residence technology including keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable, and charging stations with USB ports, along with select unit upgrades including washer and dryer, built-in computer desk, bathroom double vanity, and Nest thermostats. Our residents come home to a gated community with a salt-water pool, bark park and pet spa, 2,000 sq. ft. sports club, electric vehicle charging stations, grilling stations, outdoor fireplace, car care center and much more! Experience the lifestyle you ...