Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed garage parking internet access

Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment home was designed with an accent on traditional Southern charm, all while maintaining details that support a luxury living space. Well-proportioned rooms, ample closet space, an in-suite washer and dryer and more mean every suite lends to a comfortable home. Ashbury Woods is perfectly situated near restaurants, businesses, entertainment, and grocery stores, and residents can enjoy quick access to the Polaris manufacturing plant and the Redstone Arsenal via Gate 7. Life at Ashbury Woods is sweet - come by today to see your new home.