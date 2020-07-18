Rent Calculator
Huntsville, AL
/
906 APPLEBY STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
1 of 10
906 APPLEBY STREET
906 Appleby Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
906 Appleby Street Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35816
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
SOUTH ON PULASKI PIKE,RIGHT ON HOMES,RIGHT ON APPLEBY. HOUSE ON RIGHT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have any available units?
906 APPLEBY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntsville, AL
.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Huntsville Rent Report
.
Is 906 APPLEBY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
906 APPLEBY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 APPLEBY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntsville
.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET offer parking?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have a pool?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have accessible units?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 APPLEBY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 APPLEBY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
