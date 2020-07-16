All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East

7109 Kingsbridge Lane Southeast · (205) 335-3766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7109 Kingsbridge Lane Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35763
Southgate Subdivision

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 7109 Kingsbridge Lane in the Southgate Community! This home features a very nice floorplan, including an in-home office on the main level, in addition to the living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, well equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a half bath and the laundry room all on the main level. You will love stepping into the mud area of the home from the garage with extra room for shoes and storage. Upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. The master suite has his and hers sinks, a separate walk in shower and soaking tub, and overlooks the fenced yard. Bedroom two has a vaulted ceiling and has a very nice closet, and its own bathroom. Bedrooms three and four share a bathroom (not jack and jill) and come with walk in closets. Home has access to the community pool, is pet friendly to small cats and dogs of non-aggressive breeds, and tenant to verify schools. Call Melissa for showings. (205) 335-3766.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have any available units?
7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have?
Some of 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East offers parking.
Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have a pool?
Yes, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East has a pool.
Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have accessible units?
No, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not have units with dishwashers.
