7109 Kingsbridge Lane South East

Welcome to 7109 Kingsbridge Lane in the Southgate Community! This home features a very nice floorplan, including an in-home office on the main level, in addition to the living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, well equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a half bath and the laundry room all on the main level. You will love stepping into the mud area of the home from the garage with extra room for shoes and storage. Upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. The master suite has his and hers sinks, a separate walk in shower and soaking tub, and overlooks the fenced yard. Bedroom two has a vaulted ceiling and has a very nice closet, and its own bathroom. Bedrooms three and four share a bathroom (not jack and jill) and come with walk in closets. Home has access to the community pool, is pet friendly to small cats and dogs of non-aggressive breeds, and tenant to verify schools. Call Melissa for showings. (205) 335-3766.