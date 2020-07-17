7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom home with an in-home office coming available in Owens Cross Roads in July 2020. This home was built in 2019. It has a formal dining room, beautifully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, an island to sit 2-4 people, a gas fireplace, the in-home office, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite with his and her sinks, a garden tub and separate walk in shower, master closet, a large guest room with a cathedral ceiling and ample closet space, and its own bathroom, and bedrooms 3-4 with its own bathroom. Fenced yard! Pets are case by case with a 40 pound limit and breed restrictions. All utilities through Huntsville Utilities. Tenant to verify schools. Call Melissa at (205) 335-3766 for more virtual and inperson tours.