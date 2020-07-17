All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East

7107 Kingsbridge Lane Southeast · (205) 335-3766
Location

7107 Kingsbridge Lane Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35763
Southgate Subdivision

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful four bedroom home with an in-home office coming available in Owens Cross Roads in July 2020. This home was built in 2019. It has a formal dining room, beautifully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, an island to sit 2-4 people, a gas fireplace, the in-home office, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite with his and her sinks, a garden tub and separate walk in shower, master closet, a large guest room with a cathedral ceiling and ample closet space, and its own bathroom, and bedrooms 3-4 with its own bathroom. Fenced yard! Pets are case by case with a 40 pound limit and breed restrictions. All utilities through Huntsville Utilities. Tenant to verify schools. Call Melissa at (205) 335-3766 for more virtual and inperson tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have any available units?
7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have?
Some of 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East is pet friendly.
Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East offer parking?
No, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not offer parking.
Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have a pool?
Yes, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East has a pool.
Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have accessible units?
No, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 Kingsbridge Lane South East does not have units with dishwashers.
