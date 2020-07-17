58 Maple Grove Blvd.

Amenities
Great location just outside of Redstone Gate 7. Screened Porch, established Landscaping, Fenced yard. Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, crown molding. Kitchen w/Glazed Cabinets, Island & Granite counters, breakfast area & hearth room w/gas fireplace, Great Room, Vaulted Family Room w/Fireplace, Spacious Loft. Isolated Master w/Trey Ceiling.2-Car Garage. Walk to pool, clubhouse, tennis courts! Lots of upgrades set this home apart! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this dream home!
