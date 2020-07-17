All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

58 Maple Grove Blvd.

58 Maple Grove Boulevard · (256) 286-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Maple Grove Boulevard, Huntsville, AL 35824
Lake Forest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 58 Maple Grove Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3132 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. - Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd.
Great location just outside of Redstone Gate 7. Screened Porch, established Landscaping, Fenced yard. Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, crown molding. Kitchen w/Glazed Cabinets, Island & Granite counters, breakfast area & hearth room w/gas fireplace, Great Room, Vaulted Family Room w/Fireplace, Spacious Loft. Isolated Master w/Trey Ceiling.2-Car Garage. Walk to pool, clubhouse, tennis courts! Lots of upgrades set this home apart! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this dream home!

(RLNE2259174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have any available units?
58 Maple Grove Blvd. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have?
Some of 58 Maple Grove Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Maple Grove Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Maple Grove Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Maple Grove Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. offers parking.
Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. has a pool.
Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Maple Grove Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Maple Grove Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
