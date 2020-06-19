All apartments in Huntsville
510 Marguerite Drive Northwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

510 Marguerite Drive Northwest

510 Marguerite Drive Northwest · (256) 570-5860
Location

510 Marguerite Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1,877 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, new appliances, spacious rooms, built-in shelves and a large deck overlooking the backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have any available units?
510 Marguerite Drive Northwest has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
510 Marguerite Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Marguerite Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

