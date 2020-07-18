4006 Knight Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

METRO HUNTSVILLE: First Floor, 1-story unit with no one above you. Completely Renovated with new contemporary design and features. Go to: metroHSVapts.com for all the details.

Under new management and ownership, Metro Huntsville is a major renovation and modernization project underway outfitting all apartments with 2020's design, features and amenities to make living here fun, convenient and a pleasure! Nestled in a trending neighborhood close to everything yet quiet and peaceful! Just 28 units with over 3 acres of open fields and green areas all around. Low rise, 1-story buildings for the 2-bedroom apartments behind a contemporary styled fence makes for less noise, less traffic and less stress. Minutes from Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville Hospital, Crestview Medical Center, Lowe Mill Arts Center, Downtown Huntsville and a multitude of Restaurants, Stores, Recreation and Amenities. Dogs and cats allowed up to 40 pounds. Go to: metroHSVapts.com for all the details.