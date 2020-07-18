All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 29 2020 at 12:58 AM

4006 Knight Road Southwest

4006 Knight Road Southwest · (256) 207-5740
Location

4006 Knight Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
METRO HUNTSVILLE: First Floor, 1-story unit with no one above you. Completely Renovated with new contemporary design and features. Go to: metroHSVapts.com for all the details.
Under new management and ownership, Metro Huntsville is a major renovation and modernization project underway outfitting all apartments with 2020's design, features and amenities to make living here fun, convenient and a pleasure! Nestled in a trending neighborhood close to everything yet quiet and peaceful! Just 28 units with over 3 acres of open fields and green areas all around. Low rise, 1-story buildings for the 2-bedroom apartments behind a contemporary styled fence makes for less noise, less traffic and less stress. Minutes from Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville Hospital, Crestview Medical Center, Lowe Mill Arts Center, Downtown Huntsville and a multitude of Restaurants, Stores, Recreation and Amenities. Dogs and cats allowed up to 40 pounds. Go to: metroHSVapts.com for all the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have any available units?
4006 Knight Road Southwest has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have?
Some of 4006 Knight Road Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Knight Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Knight Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Knight Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Knight Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Knight Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Knight Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 4006 Knight Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4006 Knight Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Knight Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Knight Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
