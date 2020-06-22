All apartments in Huntsville
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM

3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest

3721 Jamestown Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Jamestown Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have any available units?
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest does offer parking.
Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
