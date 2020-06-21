All apartments in Huntsville
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest

3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1,194 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have any available units?
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
