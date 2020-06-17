All apartments in Huntsville
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35756
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of counter space, fireplace, garage and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have any available units?
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest has a unit available for $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have?
Some of 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest does offer parking.
Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
